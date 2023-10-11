Tanzania: Zanzibar Records Increased Inflation

Zanzibar — INFLATION in Zanzibar has increased in the last twelve months until September this year, driven by soaring prices of food items and non-alcoholic beverages.

"The inflation increased to 7.45 percent in last twelve months ending September from 6.82 percent in August," said Ms Salma Saleh Ali- the Head of the price, Office of Chief Government Statistician (OCGS)- Zanzibar, in her monthly media briefing on Consumer Price Index (CPI).

She said price increase of food and non-alcoholic beverages category by 13.94 percent in September compared with 11.66 percent in August contributed to inflation increase.

Economist from the Central Bank of Tanzania (BOT) Dr Ulrick Mumbeli, said inflation is directly related to the amount of money in circulation, and that his bank has been taking different measures to control circulation and maintain the currency value against US dollar.

He said the government was trying to address shortage of US dollars in the market and fuel price increase, which is vital in transportation of food and other essential commodities.