South Africa: No DNA Evidence Links Senzo Accused to Murder Scene

10 October 2023
Scrolla (Johannesburg)

The ongoing murder trial of Senzo Meyiwa took another turn as it was revealed that no DNA evidence links any of the five accused men to the murder scene.

Meyiwa was fatally shot in an apparent home invasion at the Khumalo residence in Vosloorus in 2014.

The crime scene, which has been at the centre of the investigation, was analysed for evidence that could link the suspects to the murder.

Senior forensic analyst Mmampshedi Masetla, who has been testifying about the DNA evidence, confirmed that none of the samples from the scene matched the DNA of the accused men.

He stated, "The donors of those reference samples were excluded as the donors of the DNA found on the swabs and the hat." The chequered hat was found at the scene of the murder.

The lack of DNA evidence connecting the suspects to the crime scene is a major hurdle for the prosecution.

State prosecutor George Baloyi wanted an explanation of potential reasons for the absence of the suspects' DNA at the scene.

Masetla responded that while it's possible the accused did not touch anything at the scene, he would not engage in speculation.

The trial continues.

