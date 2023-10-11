Tanzania: Hospital Offers Free Screening to Mark Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Zanzibar — THE Ampola Tasakhtaa Hospital in Zanzibar has organised a three-day medical camp for breast cancer screening.

The screening, which started on Monday at the hospital premises, was preceded by one-day training for its nurses and doctors on how to handle breast cancer cases.

Ms Mariam Tahir Mahfoudh, a nurse from the Hospital who was part of the event organizing team, urged members of the public to turn up in large numbers to use the opportunity of checking their breast cancer status before it is too late, adding that it is one of the growing health problems in the world.

Every October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month during which health practitioners and activists focus on raising awareness to promote frequent screening, and avoid risk factors which include body inactivity, use of tobacco products mainly smoking, and excess use of alcohol.

Ms Mahfoudh asked all Zanzibaris to respond positively to the cancer screening exercise to know their status and get treated before it is too late.

"If cancer is detected late, especially when it is in the third and fourth stage, it becomes difficult to treat. We advise people to do regular check-ups," she emphasized.

She said studies also show that men can have breast cancer, but the number of women is bigger.

The nurse said that the society needs to be educated about the diseases including breast cancer which has become a threat to human life especially women and girls of different ages.

Dr Merida Makia, a retired specialist, who facilitated the one-day training for nurses and doctors at the hospital, explained that breast cancer can be cured if the patient goes to health centre for examination.

Ms Hudagalde William, a nurse from Ampola Tasakhtaa, explained that currently there is high knowledge on detection and treatment of breast cancer, however, early detection of the disease is the main and fundamental factor in controlling and treating breast cancer.

Breast Cancer Awareness Month, celebrated around the world every October, aims to help raise awareness and support for women's education, early detection and also strengthen access to early treatment for this disease after early detection.