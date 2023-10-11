Tanzania: Zanzibar Launches Minerals Prospecting, Exploration

Zanzibar — ZANZIBAR Ministry of Water, Energy, and Minerals of Zanzibar and Aseel Oilfield Services Limited have jointly launched research activities aimed at understanding the mineral resources in the Isles.

The launch of the research activities which represent a significant milestone in the comprehensive development of Zanzibar's mining sector and sets the stage for a robust exploration plan, was held at the ministry's headquarters at Maisara.

The collaborative initiative is a result of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between Aseel Oilfield Services and the Ministry of Water, Energy, and Minerals of Zanzibar in July 2023.

This agreement encompasses various large-scale projects, including mining activities in Unguja and Pemba. The inaugural research phase aims to provide valuable insights into Zanzibar's mineral reserves, aligning with the vision of Zanzibar President Dr Hussein Mwinyi for a prosperous Zanzibar.

The Principal Secretary of the Ministry Joseph Kilangi, emphasized the invaluable commitment demonstrated by Aseel Oilfield Services in supporting previous government initiatives. He expressed his sincere appreciation for Aseel's efforts, noting their unwavering dedication and welcoming these exciting initiatives.

Mr Kilangi highlighted key points of emphasis, expressing gratitude towards the professionalism and sincerity demonstrated by the Aseel team in executing the project.

He also emphasized the geological similarities between Zanzibar and other mineral-rich regions, underscoring the potential for mineral deposits on Unguja and Pemba islands.

Mr Kilangi assured the project team of the ministry's full cooperation, honoring the contractual obligations.

Deputy Minister of Water, Energy and Minerals Shaaban Ali Othman called upon residents of Unguja and Pemba islands to cooperate with the professional team from Aseel Oilfield Services and the team from the geology and mineral department of the ministry as they carry out their vital duties.

Mr Othman officially launched the exploration activities on the island, extending government support to the team and emphasizing the need to maintain momentum throughout the entire phase.

He also confirmed the government's commitment to provide Aseel with the first right of refusal for extraction in case any discoveries are made. Additionally, he mentioned that the ministry will closely review and analyze bi-weekly progression reports and strategize accordingly, aiming to establish a sophisticated database for the ministry.

Mr Iman Al-Jabry, the Chairman of Aseel Oilfield Services group, expressed deep gratitude for the government's steadfast commitment to building a transparent and investor-friendly environment in Zanzibar.

He assured both the ministry and the general public of Aseel Oilfield Services' unwavering dedication to the successful completion of mineral exploration and the implementation of various other proposed projects.