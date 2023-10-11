Kenya: First Lady Rachel Ruto Leads Utamaduni Day Celebrations At Bomas

Nairobi — First Lady Rachel Ruto on Tuesday graced the inaugural of Utamaduni Day celebrations at the Bomas of Kenya of Kenya in Nairobi as the government marked the first public observance.

Speaking during the celebrations on Tuesday, Rachel said Utamaduni Day serves as a reminder to Kenyans that their country's strength lies in its diversity.

She added Utamaduni Day offers a chance to close the gap amoong the country's various backgrounds.

"It is a day for us to unite, and rejoice in our ethnic diversity traditions, languages and customs that together creates a magnificent tapestry of unity within our diversity," Rachel said.

"Each region of Kenya has cultural norms, such as traditional dress unique food and a variety of languages among others, which contributes to a vibrant Mosaic of our beautiful nation."

Rachel said the day also enables people to learn about, and appreciate one another's cultures, fostering a sense of community and shared identity among Kenyans.

In addition to defining the many communities, she said, diversity and varied cultures also link local communities to the larger world.

Corruption is against Kenyan tradition: Koskei

Leaders present during the fete included the Head of Public Service Felix Koskei, Cabinet Secretary for EAC, Arid and Semi-Arid Lands and Regional Development Peninah Malonza and her Public Service counterpart Moses Kuria.

Head of Public Service Koskei echoed Rachael's remarks saying the revival of cultural identity is key to ending graft in the country.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He said that corruption is a vice brought about by foreign influence and that it must be eliminated because it has never existed before.

"There are many good things that are common across our cultures that bring the country together but we are slowly and surely giving in to vices that we never had before," he said.

"If I ask any of you to tell me in your tribe language what is corruption no one will be able to say it because it was never there and we should never allow it to be part of us."

The Utamaduni Day were themed "Celebrating Our Unity Through Diversity."

The public holiday formally known as Moi Day was initially renamed Huduma Day and later Utamaduni Day in 2020.

Formally known as Moi Day -- named after Kenya's second President -- the holiday was first renamed Huduma Day and later Utamaduni Day in 2020 following the Statute Miscellaneous Amendments Act No. 29 of 2020, to honor and celebrate Kenya's rich cultural diversity.