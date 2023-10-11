South Africa: 'TikTok Doctor' Matthew Lani Faces Charges - South African News Briefs - October 11, 2023

Social Media Influencer Impersonating Doctor Faces Criminal Charges

A social media influencer who portrays himself as a doctor, Dr. Matthew Lani, is facing criminal charges for impersonating a medical doctor, reports EWN. Lani claimed to be a graduate of the University of the Witwatersrand (Wits) Medical School and the "youngest" owner of a pharmaceutical company in South Africa, but both Wits University and the Health Professions Council of South Africa (HPCSA) confirmed that he is not registered as a medical practitioner. Lani is also said to have falsely used the name of a real medical intern, Sanele Zingelwa, who filed a case of identity fraud against him. The Gauteng Health Department has filed a criminal case against Lani for impersonating a medical doctor, citing violations of the Health Professions Act, which deems practicing without HPCSA registration as a criminal offence.

Johannesburg High Court is a 'Death Trap' - Report

Gauteng Deputy Judge President Roland Sutherland has raised urgent concerns about fire safety risks at the Johannesburg High Court, describing the situation as "life-or-death," reports News24. The building's fire safety issues, which include locked fire escape doors, blocked fire exits, and inadequate emergency lighting, pose a significant risk to the safety of the people working and visiting the court. These concerns come in the wake of several destructive fires in the Johannesburg CBD. Despite the findings of a report that identified these fire safety contraventions, none of them have been addressed. The tenth floor of the High Court building, which is crammed with mountains of court files and plate glass windows, is a particular source of concern, Sutherland said. The Department of Public Works, which owns the High Court building, says it is taking action to address the fire safety issues.

Cape Town Driver Praised on Social Media for Ramming Gun-Wielding Man

A Cape Town driver is being lauded on social media after he deliberately struck a gun-wielding man on the side of a Cape highway, reports IOL. In a viral 28-second video recorded on October 4, 2023, the driver is seen on the highway behind a bakkie (small truck) and a minibus taxi. As the vehicles ahead turn right, a gunman sitting by the highway gets up, rushes toward the driver, and points a firearm. Instead of stopping, the driver accelerates and hits the armed man. The video comes with a warning to other drivers about the potential targeting of marked company vehicles for theft. The incident follows a recent case where a KwaZulu-Natal woman rammed a handbag thief, a move for which she has not been charged.

