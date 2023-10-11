Kenya: Ruto Reaffirms Commitment to Sports Infrastructure Modernization

Kisumu — The administration of President William Ruto has said the government is committed to delivering on an ambitious program aimed at equipping sports facilities in the country in a bid to host major continental tournaments.

Kenya is already lined up to host the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) jointly with Uganda and Tanzania.

President Ruto said the government is committed to put in place the necessary infrastructure for such tournaments.

"In my meeting with the cabinet in Kisumu, we discussed how we are going to host, Afcon, Africa Nations Championship (CHAN) and The Council for East and Central Africa Football Associations (CECAFA)," said the President.

Ruto said the country in earnest has started a comprehensive plan to set stage for the continental football extravaganza by rehabilitating the existing stadiums across the country and setting up new ones.

Speaking in Kisumu on Monday at the tail end of his 4-day working tour of the Nyanza region, President Ruto said the establishment of sports facilities will be spread across the country.

"As a country we must be ready at all times to host these continental sports activities and I will ensure every corner of this country gets the opportunity to host such tournaments," he said.

Nyong'o's AFCON demand

President Ruto touched on Kisumu missing out in hosting games during the AFCON tournament in 2027.

He acknowledged that Kisumu Governor Anyang Nyong'o was categorical in recent weeks that Kisumu should be considered to host certain games during the tournament.

"I know Prof Nyong'o is on record, making his position known as to where is the place of Kisumu in hosting AFCON," he said.

The government had announced that the matches will be staged in stadiums in the Capital City of Nairobi and Eldoret, drawing anger from Nyong'o and his Kakamega counterpart Fernandez Barasa, as to why Western region, popular with nurturing football talents, had been excluded.

President Ruto assured Governor Nyong'o that his administration has taken into account the place of Kisumu in hosting some of the matched in the continental tournament set to be staged in the country.