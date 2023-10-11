Zimbabwe: International Tiger Fishing Tournament Livens Kariba

At 6am sharp, a gunshot and a magenta flare fired high up against the silhouette sunrise, sending engine-powered boats puffing off to the various corners of Lake Kariba to catch the big one. Then you know it's tiger time!

Tiger fish is known for its sheer speed and aggression, pound for pound, and is ranked as the world's most powerful fresh water species that grows up to 45kg.

On catching it, the tiger fish's initial run is fast and strong and is usually followed by spectacular leaps of one or two metres into the air to shake off the hook, and then a series of deep, determined runs, which chew every ounce of strength from this game fish.

Finally, after about 10 minutes of fighting, the tiger fish is pulled out, belly-up, to the side of the boat, where it tries to make one or two last breaks to freedom -- like a man trying to break from chains -- but is gaffed and brought onto the boat.

The very tackle many fishermen use for tiger is in itself, a telling tribute to the fighting qualities of Africa's most elusive, ferocious and speedy game fish. In Zimbabwe, the biggest catch record stands at 15,5kg.

The tiger tournament is slated for October every year on the two darkest nights, because traditionally, the tiger does not feed at night when it is dark, hence it becomes susceptible to anglers the next daybreak. So, the tournament starts today. Its tiger time.

For the supporting staff and spouses, game viewing and the multifarious array of hotels and lodges are the places to be. Despite the declining water levels, the tournament is on this year and its indeed game for anglers.

Tiger fish is known throughout the world for its ferocity and fighting spirit, traits that make it one of the most sought-after game fish in the world. The sporting quality of tiger fish can only be truly appreciated if fairly light tackle -- with one to 4kg line -- is used.

Tiger fish is Africa's most elusive, finest and flamboyant game fish.

It possesses a ferocious set of razor-sharp teeth enclosed in a bony head. Many fishermen have lost their fingers from these sharp teeth. Its blue or blackish lateral stripes -- like a land tiger -- and bright red to yellow caudal fin completes the picture. Females are larger than the males.

For any discerning fisherman, catching the tiger is the greatest experience as the fish bravely darts from one place to another, leaping upwards, downwards and sideways for several minutes before eventually succumbing to the angler.

The Kariba is left with less water than normal but the spirits are high that the annual Kariba Invitational Tiger Fishing Tournament that brings in fishermen from all over the world.

KITFT marketeer David McAllister said this year's winner walks away with a brand new Isuzu truck.

The tournament, he said, is a 100 percent catch and release where the length of the fish caught is recorded on the Keepnet App by the anglers and then the results are synced with the server at the booths.

The first tiger fish measuring longer than 75cm will win the angler a brand new Isuzu V-Cross, valued at US$65 000, supplied by Auto-world.

National Parks and Wildlife Management Authority are the vanguards of the lake and the shepherds of the fish.

The annual tournament is meant to capture the biggest tiger fish of the year and the current record is that of 15,507kg caught in Lake Kariba in 1962. The first tournament was organised by the Rhodesian National Anglers Union and took place in June 1962, with 142 fishermen participating.

In the southern hemisphere, the biggest tiger fish caught and dubbed the Goliath weighed about 45kg in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

In Zimbabwe, the tiger fish is distributed throughout the Kariba Dam, the Zambezi River and its tributaries. It is also found in Lake Chivero and Manyame Dam. Naunetsi, Bubi and Mzingwane rivers also have tiger fish.

Its primary food is kapenta, bream, cat fish and squeakers. These are normally abundant in Zimbabwe. They also eat their own kind as long as it is less than 40 percent their body weight.

It is fascination with this game fish that led to the formation of the Kariba International Tiger Fishing Competition, now the Kariba Tiger Invitational Fishing Tournament, which has run for 58 years, simply to catch this game fish.

It is a huge international fishing event, which attracts hundreds of teams from all over the world.

Kariba Dam is shared by Zimbabwe and Zambia but the Zimbabwean side has, for long, been famed for hosting the tiger tournament.

There is no doubt that the Kariba Invitational Fishing Tournament will continue attracting more participants. The success of this tournament is a tribute to the popularity of tiger fishing.

There is no question the importance of the tournament on the international angling calendar, and win or lose, it is just a great event to be part of. Tiger time is still on!