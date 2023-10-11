South Africa: Meet the Disabled South African Dancer Who Wowed Britain's Got Talent

"When people see you on stage it's not like, 'Aw that's so cute!' but they see the actual performance. And then [you] steal the show."

Musa Motha is the first person to receive a group golden buzzer on Britain's Got Talent. This is when all the judges pressed the golden buzzer at the same time, raining golden confetti on him. It meant he advanced to the next stage of one of the world's most popular competitions.

Motha is a dancer with one leg. He says, "If you're dancing with an able company, you have to make sure that you work hard. When people see you on stage it's not like, 'Aw that's so cute!' but they see the actual performance. And then [you] steal the show."

