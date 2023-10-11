Uganda: Parliament Opposes Policy to Give Girls Under 15 Access to Contraceptives

Deputy Speaker Thomas Tayebwa has urged the government not to approve a policy allowing girls as young as 15 to access contraceptives.

He argues that such a move would effectively endorse sexual violence in Uganda, and emphasises that no one should entertain the idea of approving birth control for teenagers.

The government recently announced a policy reversal, permitting girls aged 15 and above to seek contraceptive services.

Advocates for this change believe it will help reduce early pregnancies.

This decision comes several months after Uganda signed an agreement with the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) to promote birth control among young people.

"We must pray that such thoughts never cross our minds, as it would be surrendering to the devil.Allowing this service would amount to formalizing defilement.It would be a clear admission of our failure.Instead, we should focus on strengthening monitoring efforts to combat this issue," remarked Tayebwa.

Lucy Akello, Woman MP for Amuru district, addressed the Ministry of Health and expressed concern about the lowering of the age of consent to 15 from 18.

She also questioned whether the government was no longer worried about HIV and the potential effects of contraceptives on the bodies of teenagers.

"Where did this plan come from? Have you conducted a study to understand the implications of contraceptives on young girls who have not yet given birth? Even as someone who has given birth, I fear these things.So, what about young girls? Yes, I fear and do not use them; I rely on natural methods. Can you assure us that our children will be safe with this proposed policy?" asked Akello.

Margaret Muhanga, Minister of State for Health in Charge of Primary Health Care clarified that the news reports were based on a question posed by Charles Olaro, Director of Curative Services at the Ministry of Health.

Muhanga denied the allegations that the policy had already been approved.

She explained that the question was prompted by the alarming increase in teenage pregnancies in Uganda.

She said there have been a significant number of teenage pregnancies, adding that everyone who is sleeping with these girls knows that they are young and are defiling them.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Human Rights Women By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Should we let the children get pregnant and risk death during childbirth, or should we allow them access to family planning if they are unable to avoid it? The suggestion was made in the context of societal realities.It is just a suggestion; it is not yet a policy," Muhanga explained.

A 2023 report reveals that the pregnancy rate in Uganda stands at 24%, marking a marginal one percentage point decrease from 2016, despite the challenges caused by Covid-19.

In 2017, the government committed to extending family planning services to adolescents and young people as part of its dedication to both current and future mothers and children.

However, the National Sexual and Reproductive Health and Rights (SRHR) Policy of that year was not approved.

The draft SRHR policy referenced numerous human rights instruments that Uganda has ratified.

These instruments highlight the country's obligation to "respect, protect, and fulfill reproductive health as a right to health."

The 2024/25 National Family Planning Costed Implementation Plan (FP-CIP II) includes details and categorizes various national documents (policies, guidelines, standards, etc.) relevant to teenage pregnancy.

The focus is on the importance of delaying sexual debut while providing information and services to sexually active adolescents and youth.

In Uganda, the age of consent is 18 years, and critics question whether a proposed plan to provide teenagers with access to birth control implies approval of sexual activity among individuals below the legal consent age.