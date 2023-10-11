Ethiopia: Building Peace - Hopes and Challenges

opinion

Ethiopia is home to a variety of ethnic groups, all with their own traditions, languages, and customs. This ethnic diversity is a defining characteristic of Ethiopia, shaping its history and contributing to its vibrant cultural tapestry.

Ethiopia's ethnic diversity is a double-edged sword. For centuries, this diversity was complemented by strong socioeconomic ties, cultural exchange, mutual understanding, and social cohesion. However, alongside the richness and beauty of this diversity, Ethiopia has also experienced tensions and conflicts that are trying to erode and wane the strong bond that hold citizens united for centuries.

These conflicts have often been fueled by divisive political and historical narratives propagated by ethnic or religious extremists and ultra-nationalists. What is more unsettling is these negative forces are supported by foreign powers who want to see the word "Ethiopia" wiped off the world map.

Indeed, political history plays a significant role in shaping the current state of peace in Ethiopia. The nation has experienced periods of authoritarian rule, power struggles, and political repression, which experts say, have left deep stains on its social fabric.

Decades of autocratic governance, characterized by the concentration of power in the hands of a few, have undermined trust in state institutions and created a sense of exclusion among marginalized groups. This history of political repression has contributed to a cycle of violence and unrest, as different factions vie for power and influence.

Those injustices made in the previous regimes became additional liabilities that further exacerbated the confusion and arguments that the present generation needs to tackle and settle in its bid to form a stable and harmonious vibrant Ethiopian state, based on the notion of unity with diversity.

Understanding the consequences of this political history is crucial in finding ways to heal wounds and foster reconciliation. It requires a comprehensive approach that addresses the grievances of all parties involved, promotes inclusive governance, and ensures equal say and opportunities for all Ethiopians.

Addressing these concerns is pivotal in achieving lasting peace and stability in Ethiopia. It requires a deep understanding of the historical context in which these tensions have emerged, and the factors that have contributed to their persistence.

Throughout history, ethnic divisions in Ethiopia have been exacerbated by various factors, including competition for resources, political power struggles, and historical grievances. These divisions have often led to violence, displacement, and human suffering. Above all it led Ethiopians to lose a common ground and understanding of the fundamental national issues.

Understanding the complexities of this divergence is crucial in finding sustainable solutions. It requires acknowledging the grievances of different ethnic groups, and communities, by promoting unhindered dialogue and reconciliation and addressing the root causes of inequality and marginalization.

By acknowledging the historical context of the unrest and tensions in Ethiopia and addressing its underlying causes, the nation can pave the way for a more peaceful and prosperous future. It requires the collective efforts of all stakeholders, both within the country and from the diaspora, to support the country in its journey towards lasting peace and stability.

Building a sustainable peace requires addressing the underlying grievances and inequalities that contribute to conflicts. The Ethiopian government is working towards inclusive policies that promote equal opportunities and address the root causes of these conflicts.

The incumbent government plays a crucial role in maintaining peace and stability in the rule of law in the country. Effective governance, inclusive policies, and a commitment to justice and human rights are essential in building trust among the population and ensuring long-term peace. However, such things are uphill tasks involving so many challenges in the process of their actual implementation.

One solid instance that shows the Ethiopian government's commitment to peace was that it has made huge concessions in the interest of peace when it decided to halt its army advancing to Mekelle a year ago and sit at the negotiating table with TPLF and subsequently signing the Pretoria Peace Deal.

Further actions that facilitate the robustness of the justice system are a key to ensuring accountability for human rights abuses and promoting the rule of law is crucial in preventing further violence and fostering reconciliation. The government provided support for the investigation of alleged atrocities committed during the Tigray conflict. It is to be recalled that the joint investigation by the UN Human Rights Office and the Ethiopian Human Rights Commission (EHRC) into alleged violations of human rights, humanitarian, and refugee law committed by all parties to the conflict in Tigray has been conducted two years ago.

Above all, the government initiated the establishment of an independent commission for national dialogue to create an effective and practical platform where all stakeholders both from and abroad would be involved in meaningful dialogue with the intent of producing political consensus on fundamental national issues, and building trust and foster a sense of national unity and lay fertile ground for reconciliation and sustainable peace.

One of the potential avenues for peacebuilding in Ethiopia lies in grassroots movements. The active engagement of local communities and civil society organizations can bring about positive change on the ground. By empowering these movements and providing platforms for dialogue, sustainable peace can be achieved.

That is exactly the strategy implied by the Ethiopian National Dialogue Commission in its move to achieve its objectives. In his recent briefing, ENRC Chief, Mesfin Araya underscored that of the five players designated by his commission as major stakeholders in the national dialogue, that people and traditional institutions at the grassroots level are the most important ones. Thus they will account for over 30% of the seats at the table of the national dialogue which is expected to gather about 3,000 representatives from all stakeholders.

Looking at the impressive progress made by the ENDC during the last 18 months, it is quite reasonable to be optimistic that the Ethiopians have the required wisdom, confidence, and willingness to materialize their hope of building sustainable peace. The commission has reportedly concluded the selection of representatives from five regional states and two chartered cities, Addis Ababa and Dire Dawa. This is a huge achievement considering the unfavorable environment on the ground under which the commission is carrying out its duties.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ethiopia Peacekeeping By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The other positive thing is leaders of the commission are fully aware of the high expectations the Ethiopian people have of the commission and they are committed to maintaining their work neutral, inclusive, and participatory. They are also appreciative of the fed back and they get from the public, and the government. Mesfin said that, about 40 political parties are communicating with his commission, and universities and federal and regional governments are providing various logistical and human resource supports. "We get all the support we seek from the government. Above all, what made us more excited and optimistic is that the government authorities have pledged to abide by the will of the people, and thus fully respect and co-operate to the implementation of the recommendations of the upcoming national dialogue." says the Deputy Chief of ENDC, Hirut G/Sellasie

So there is high hope that the ENDC will achieve its objective, which is in a nutshell, to lay the foundation for social cohesion and reconciliation which are essential for healing the wounds of the past and building a peaceful future. By fostering dialogue, promoting intergroup understanding, and addressing historical grievances, Ethiopia can create a society where differences are celebrated, and unity prevails.

The sure thing is that, achieving peace in Ethiopia is a complex task that requires a comprehensive approach. By understanding the historical context of conflict, addressing the challenges that hinder peace, and capitalizing on the opportunities for peace-building, Ethiopia can aspire to a future of stability, unity, and prosperity. It is through collective efforts, both domestically and internationally, that sustainable peace may be achieved in this remarkable nation deserving prosperity.