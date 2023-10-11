Uganda: Deputy Speaker Tayebwa Blasts Opposition MPs for Storming Out of Parliament in Protest

The Deputy Speaker of Parliament Thomas Tayebwa reminded opposition Members of Parliament of their right to free entry and exit of the August House.

Tayebwa added that the MPs don't need the permission of the presiding officer to enter or leave, if they feel uncomfortable conducting business of the house.

"This is a level you reach on after interacting with the presiding officer, you don't ambush the presiding officer that way on the floor. When we are in this House, no one asks me for permission, no one has given me warning that they are walking out, so whoever is to sit and handle business should continue, those who are uncomfortable can move out," Tayebwa said.

He was reacting to the walkout protest by opposition MPs on Tuesday.

Opposition legislators on Tuesday walked out of parliament in protest over the continued arrest and detention of their supporters.

"For the last couple of days, as we were celebrating our independence, yesterday, the very notions of our independence were grossly abused and challenged. The other day, the Leader of the NUP, Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, was kidnapped from a plane and driven to his home. Yesterday the offices of NUP were not only sealed off, but national leaders were also arrested from the Secretary-General to the Spokesperson and hundreds of our youth were arrested," he added before storming out of the house. Butambala MP, Muwanga Kivumbi said.

The opposition legislators also mentioned the NUP party leaders and supporters arrested in Kamwokya on Independence Day by security.

However, commenting on their protest, deputy speaker Tayebwa said such issues ought to have been discussed between the Leader of Opposition and his office, before a decision to walk out of parliament is taken.

He added that despite being the presiding officer, he had no powers to stop any MP from walking out, noting that there was a better way to do it.