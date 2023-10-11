Uganda: FDC Katonga Faction to Challenge Judicial Conduct, Warns Najjanankumbi Counterparts

The leadership of the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC)'s Katonga Faction has declared their intention to petition the Principal Judge, Flavian Zeija, regarding alleged misconduct by Justices Musa Ssekaana and Esther Nambayo claiming that their cases were mishandled, and insisting that this behaviour is against judicial conduct.

"We cannot stand idly by while the integrity of the judiciary is compromised. We are committed to upholding the rule of law." FDC's spokesperson Ibrahim Ssemujju Nganda stated.

Acting FDC Party President for Katonga, Erias Lukwago, echoed this sentiment, saying,

"The court battles have just begun. We will not rest until justice is served."

The Katonga Faction specifically expressed their reluctance to have Justice Ssekaana preside over their petition challenging the October 6th delegates' conference convened by the Electoral Commission Chairperson, Toterebuka Bamwenda, which resulted in a change of the party's executive leadership.

Francis Mwijukye, Acting Party Treasurer of the Katonga Faction, exposed what they consider illegal meetings being held by the newly elected Najjanankumbi leaders warning their counterparts in Najjanankumbi that it is premature to celebrate.

"We will not be deterred by these actions. We are resolute in our commitment to the principles of the FDC." Mwijukye stated.

Despite the legal battles, the Katonga Faction is gearing up for the forthcoming LC elections, despite similar preparations being made by their Najjanankumbi counterparts.

"We remain focused on our mission to represent the people and participate in democratic processes." Ssemujju emphasized.

Both FDC factions are now eagerly awaiting a declaration from the Electoral Commission to determine which group they will officially recognize.

In the meantime, their resolve to uphold their principles and challenge alleged misconduct in the judiciary remains unwavering.