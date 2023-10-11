Angola: Angosat-2 Connects More Than 150 Locations Across the Country

Luanda — The Angolan satellite ANGOSATA-2 already ensures the effective connection of more than 150 remote locations in the country to telecommunications services, including the Internet.

The fact was revealed by the Minister of Telecommunications, Information Technologies and Social Communication, Mário Oliveira, on Tuesday in Luanda, at the end of World Space Week, observed from October 4 to 10 each year.

On the occasion, Mário Oliveira highlighted that ANGOSAT-2 services benefit 16 of the country's 18 provinces, where more than 150 "Very Small Aperture Terminal" (VSAT) were installed, providing internet services, which increasingly promotes digital inclusion for citizens and contributes to asymmetries redution.

Furthermore, the Minister pointed out the creation of the "Conecta Angola" project and the operation of the "TECH-Gest", "TECH-Agro", "TECH-Ecologia" and "TECH-Minas" platforms as the most obvious examples of the benefits of the Angolan Satellite.

He also said that "Conecta Angola", is one of the tools that works through ANGOSAT-2, which has already made it possible to provide internet services in two municipalities in the country, namely Belo Horizonte (Bié) and Canzar (Lunda Norte), in addition to benefiting the province of Luanda.

Tech-minas is a technological solution that uses images from satellites and drones to monitor the construction of infrastructures, such as roads, housing, among others.

This tool is included in the Top 100 of the best projects in the world of artificial intelligence, being aligned with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

While TECH-Agro is available for monitoring and mapping cultivation areas, automatic identification of the type of cultivation and estimation of harvest productivity.

Along the same path, Tech-Ecologia is used to monitor oil spills, combat desertification and restore degraded areas, while TECH-Minas allows you to accurately locate minerals, generate alerts, monitor industrial activity, among other functions.

According to Minister Mário Oliveira, the availability of these technological solutions on the national market reveals once again that ANGOSAT-2 is in the commercial phase and is being used to provide telecommunications services to national operators.

The governor calls on other companies to make the most of the capabilities of this infrastructure, which also allows the development of companies in the country.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Angola ICT By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The minister highlighted that the country recorded approximately 500,000 interactions on social media and on the portal of the National Space Program Management Office (GGPEN) and more than five million citizens, through conventional social media.

He stated that, currently, the country has 54 ambassadors for space education in different provinces, mostly young people who have the mission of disseminating the benefits of the space sector among their communities.

Under the motto "Space and Entrepreneurship", World Space Week was marked by the carrying out of several activities aligned with Axis 2 of the National Space Strategy:

"Training and Promotion", with emphasis on the country's achievements in the space sector to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

From the 4th to the 10th of October, World Space Week (SME or WSW) is celebrated internationally, a date established by the United Nations (UN) with the aim of celebrating the contribution of science and space technology for the improvement of the human condition.

This year, the SME coincides with the approach of October 12th, the date of the first anniversary of the launch of the Angolan Satellite. QCB/AC/TED/DOJ