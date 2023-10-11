Kenya: Konza in a Deal With Seza to Develop the Metropolis

11 October 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Phidel Kizito

Nairobi — Konza Technopolis has partnered with the Special Economic Zone Authority (SEZA) to bolster development at the Machakos-based metropolis.

The two said the partnership will hasten the operationalization of the technopolis as a Special Economic Zone (SEZ).

KoTDA CEO John Paul Okwiri expressed his optimism about the collaboration, adding that it will go a long way in ensuring Konza realises its economic potential.

"Today's gathering marks a pivotal moment in our journey towards realizing the full potential of Konza Technopolis as a Special Economic Zone," Okwiri said.

"We are honored to host the SEZA Board and management, as their insights and collaboration are instrumental in shaping the continued success of our ambitious venture," he added.

On his part, SEZA CEO Ken Chelule said the deal has the potential to put Konza on the map as a hub for investments.

"SEZA is pleased to have engaged in this productive dialogue with Konza Technopolis," Chelule stated.

"This strategic partnership holds immense potential for both organizations as we work collectively to position Konza Technopolis as an innovation and investment destination while contributing to the economic growth in Kenya."

Konza was designated as a Special Economic Zone (KTSEZ) in July 2019.

It is a flagship project of Kenya's Vision 2030 and is aimed at transforming Kenya into a newly industrialising, middle-income country that offers a high quality of life.

