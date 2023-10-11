Kenya: Kuria Roots for Traditional Knowledge, Jurisprudence to Fix Emerging Challenges

Nairobi — Public Service Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria has called for the deployment of traditional knowledge and jurisprudence to address emerging challenges including climate change and conflict.

Kuria who spoke during Utamaduni Day celebrations led by First Lady Rachel Ruto at the Bomas of Kenya, in Nairobi, urged the country to reflect on valuable cultural norms that held communities together in the past.

He underscored the need to examine why practices in various societies are at variance with those of its respective ancestors.

"If you look at the current problems which are facing our people; problems of illicit brews, drugs and substance abuse, are things that were not there and could not even be stomached out by our ancestors," Kuria said on Tuesday.

"If we just try to make a copy and paste of their system of government, indeed even as a government we are going to be very successful."

Culture and conservation

Kuria explained that African societies were were conservationists by nature and therefore guarded against climate change.

Other than resolving contemporary challenges, Kuria said African knowledge and jurisprudence could be harnessed to create profitable ventures.

He lauded the Ministry of Tourism, under Penina Malonzo, who has since been redeployed as EAC and Regional Integration Cabinet Secretary, for leading the way in championing for Kenya's diverse cultures and heritage.

Kuria singled out Cabinet's move to adopt a Culture Bill which seeks to create a legal framework for the protection and promotion of Kenyan heritage..

He noted Cabinet approval for Kenya to ratify and join the UNESCO protocol 1954 for the protection of culture.

The CS urged Kenyans to safeguard cultural institutions and religious heritage even as he denounced what he termed as unfortunate war between Israel and Palestine.

"People who choose to do the wrong things and go to war should respect our cultural buildings, our cultural institutions, religious institutions and really ask yourself if these things were totally destroyed by the previous generations which were also going to war, we would not have found them today," Kuria said.