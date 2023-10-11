Uganda Faces Alarming Surge in Mental Health Cases on World Mental Health Day

10 October 2023
Nile Post News (Kampala)
By Henry Mugenyi

As Uganda observes World Mental Health Day, experts in the field are sounding the alarm over a sharp increase in mental illness cases, including depression, alcohol, and substance abuse. These alarming trends are primarily linked to the growing burden of social and economic stress.

Butabika National Mental Health Referral Hospital reports that it is currently operating at 200% capacity, far exceeding its initial capacity with the surge in patients seeking mental health care becoming a matter of deep concern for healthcare professionals and authorities.

Dr. Juliet Nakku, the Executive Director of Butabika National Referral Hospital, emphasised the gravity of the situation.

"We are witnessing an unprecedented influx of patients seeking help for mental health issues. The numbers have far exceeded our capacity." She stated.

Dr. Hafsa Lukwata, the Assistant Commissioner in charge of Mental Health at the Ministry of Health, pointed out that regions like Kampala, Karamoja, and Arua have experienced a significant rise in mental health cases, reflecting a nationwide issue.

Experts, including Dr. Emmanuel Mpamizo, a psychiatrist, have raised the alarm about the devastating consequences of untreated mental illness, which can lead to a loss of productivity among the population.

Dr. Lukwata reiterated this concern, saying, "Untreated mental illness can have profound impacts on individuals and society as a whole. It's imperative that we address this issue urgently."

Butabika National Referral Hospital is the only national facility dedicated to caring for individuals with mental health challenges. Authorities at the hospital are calling for a collective reflection on individual behaviors to mitigate the growing burden of mental illnesses in the country.

As Uganda grapples with the mounting challenges of mental health, it is essential for society to recognize the significance of this issue and work towards providing adequate support and care for those affected.

