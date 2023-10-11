Uganda: Anglican Church in Crisis

Namirembe, Luweero dioceses crises deepen intrigue, fraud in bishop elections

The Anglican church in Uganda is facing a stern test of integrity following the recent controversies arising from two botched elections of bishops for the influential dioceses of Namirembe and Luweero.

Controversial elections of bishops are not new in the Anglican church but in this case, especially that of Namirembe, the stakes are so high they transcend pastoral leadership to include influences in key appointments and finances. At the centre of the impasses are nomination committees, elders, petitioners and an uncompromising House of Bishops, something that has placed the church integrity at stake.

Typically, the election of a bishop is considered a sacrosanct process. However, in the cases of Namirembe and Luweero, it has transformed into an intense campaign, with supporters of various candidates investing millions. On October 4, the House of Bishops convened to decide between Canon Moses Banja and Canon Abraham Muyinda to determine the successor to the retiring Wilberforce Kityo Luwalira as the bishop of Namirembe diocese, with the consecration planned for December.

Yet, the House of Bishops chose to annul the nominations of both candidates. This decision followed a last-minute petition by some prominent diocesan elders, who pointed out significant flaws in the process led by the nominations committee. Earlier, on June 25, the same House of Bishops, through Canon William Ongeng, the provincial secretary of the Church of Uganda, had nullified the election of Canon Godfrey Kasana as the bishop elect of Luweero due to concerns about his integrity.

Adams Sadiki, the provincial spokesperson for the Church of Uganda, stated that the House of Bishops has formed a committee to probe the circumstances leading to these issues. This committee will also provide guidance to the nominations committee on how the new selection process should be conducted.

NAMIREMBE'S CROSS-ROADS

Tensions in Namirembe are palpably high, with various influential figures from religious and business sectors vying to have their chosen candidate succeed.

"Namirembe is more than just a diocese. It stands as a colossal business empire, rivaling only the Kabaka of Buganda in assets and influence. Hence, the intensity surrounding the bishop's position," revealed a senior cathedral warden who wished to remain unnamed.

Another informant suggested that the influence over Namirembe extends from the Buganda kingdom establishment, involving certain royals and venerable families that have deep-rooted histories.

"The kingdom plays an indirect yet significant role, with many pivotal decisions being made after consulting with them. The kingdom has vested interests in the bishop's appointment," he remarked.

While eleven candidates presented themselves to succeed Luwalira, the primary contenders are Canon Moses Kayimba, Canon Edward Stephen Kabanda, and Canon Banja. It's evident that the incoming bishop of Namirembe will wield significant power, not just in spiritual realms but also in land management and overseeing numerous diocesan initiatives.

Such intense races for the position aren't novel for Namirembe. However, an elder noted that this particular race garnered public attention mainly due to the outgoing Bishop Luwalira's indecision on his successor.

"In the past, the incumbent bishop's preference for his successor was evident, and alignments formed accordingly," he commented.

Inside sources from the diocese speculated that Luwalira initially leaned towards the young and rising Kayimba, while others believed Kabanda was being prepped for the role. Yet, by the time nominations came around, Banja seemed to have gained Luwalira's favor. However, Namirembe isn't a typical diocese. With parishioners already thinking post-Luwalira, his sway over the nominations committee, appointed by the reigning bishop, appears to be diminishing.

One notable point was the elders' petition to the House of Bishops, which featured testimonies from seven members. They challenged the way Fred Mpanga, the diocesan chancellor, finalized the nominations for Banja and Muyinda. Attempts to contact Mpanga, Banja, and Muyinda for comments were unsuccessful. With all the undercurrents and displayed discord, it's uncertain how the selection will unfold, but it's clear that the diocese is facing challenging times ahead.

LUWEERO'S CONTEST

In April 2023, the House of Bishops declared Canon Godfrey Kasana as the successor to the bishopric of the Luweero diocese. Despite his triumph over eight competitors, the election process was clouded with allegations of deception, bias, and fraudulent practices. The nomination committee for the Luweero diocese, headed by attorney Apollo Makubuya, thoroughly evaluated all candidates, ultimately forwarding Canon Kasana and Rev. Abel Sserwanja Merewooma to the House of Bishops for the final selection.

Notably missing from this shortlist was Canon Geoffrey Muwanguzi, the provost of St. Mark Cathedral - the principal church of the Luweero diocese. Muwanguzi was placed third in the preliminary assessments. This set the stage for the unfolding controversy. A subsequent petition by diocesan elders, fronted by Kenneth Kikabi, revealed that Merewooma lacked two critical qualifications for the bishop's role. He neither met the age criteria of 45 years nor had the required decade-long priesthood experience, as dictated by the Anglican Church canon laws.

Yet, Merewooma maintained his eligibility, with insiders suggesting his close affiliations with the upper echelons of Uganda's Anglican church could be influencing factors. The nomination committee's attempts to interrogate Kikabi hit a snag when he evaded personal appearances to substantiate his claims.

Moreover, suspicions arose around the veracity of Kikabi's identity, leading some to believe it was a pseudonym adopted by discontented petitioners. Nevertheless, due to the undeniable evidence against Merewooma, the House of Bishops excluded him from the final consideration.

This pivot paved the way for Kasana's unchallenged ascendancy. In a surprising move, Can Muyinda, initially eliminated during the vetting stage, was reintroduced as a potential candidate for the bishopric of Luweero. This twist intensified the prevailing tensions. Ultimately, Kasana clinched the coveted position, securing 25 of the 36 votes cast. Notably, Muyinda subsequently emerged as one of the contenders for the recently contentious Namirembe diocese bishop election.

DRAMA UNFOLDS: PART I

Shortly after the decision, Archbishop Stephen Kaziimba presented Kasana with an official letter of confirmation, marking his election as the fourth bishop of the Luweero diocese. Following this, Kaziimba dispatched another letter to Kasana, outlining preparations for his consecration set for July 9.

This communication, a copy of which The Observer acquired, advised Kasana to engage in fundraising efforts among Christians and patrons. It also highlighted the necessity for Kasana to acquire his vestments and mace. However, this celebratory atmosphere was disrupted when another petition spearheaded by Kikabi emerged, challenging Kasana's election.

The dispute centered around allegations of an illicit affair with a woman named Milly Nakyomu, claiming that two children, Kibaya and Gubi, were born from this liaison. In subsequent communications on June 25, Kasana informed Kaziimba of having amassed Shs 200m for the consecration, with Shs 50m already expended on the robes and mace.

But just three days later, Canon Ongeng made a public announcement on the Church of Uganda's Family Television. He declared that the House of Bishops, after convening at the Kabalega resort hotel in Hoima, had decided to annul Kasana's election due to concerns regarding his integrity.

Ongeng's statement read, "This exceptional decision was reached after receiving credible evidence suggesting that the bishop-elect's integrity was misrepresented during both the nomination and election processes, which rendered the election null and void. The House of Bishops has mandated the diocesan nominations committee to initiate fresh nominations within the next month, concluding by July 31, 2023. The subsequent election will take place on August 1, 2023, and the consecration and enthronement of the new bishop will occur on August 6, 2023, at St Mark's Cathedral, Luweero."

In the wake of this development, retired Bishop James Ssebaggala was appointed as the interim bishop of Luweero, representing the archbishop. Efforts to reach Archbishop Kaziimba proved futile as he remained unresponsive to numerous call attempts. In contrast, Adams Sadiki, the communications officer of the Archbishop's office, requested more time to provide a statement.

In the background, six bishops, who wished to remain unnamed, expressed their concerns to our reporters. They indicated that their apprehensions arose from printouts of messages between Kasana and Nakyomu. These messages revealed consistent communication and occasional monetary transfers even post-election. One bishop from Kigezi remarked on the unusual nature of the evidence, saying,

"We based our decisions on this circumstantial evidence, which we found perplexing."

DRAMA UNFOLDS: PART II

Following the sudden reversal, Kasana contested the decision. Given the delicate nature of the allegations, both parties agreed that an external investigation was necessary to validate the claims against him. Over three months, investigators interviewed key figures including Kasana, Nakyomu, Kikabi, and Kaziimba.

The preliminary findings of the investigation, which The Observer has reviewed, are shocking. Kasana's defense hinged on a professional relationship with Nakyomu. He shared that she worked as a matron and bursar at his Sekamuli SS from 2016 to 2018. According to Kasana, he began making installment payments to Nakyomu to settle outstanding salary arrears upon her resignation in 2018. He vehemently denied any romantic or personal relationship with her.

"He affirmed he was simply settling her dues and nothing more," the draft report reveals.

When challenged to produce the alleged children stemming from their supposed relationship, Kasana retorted that the accusers should furnish evidence of their existence. The investigative report indicates that during subsequent interviews with both Kikabi and Kaziimba, neither could provide concrete evidence of the existence of the children. However, Kaziimba told investigators the decision to nullify Kasana's election was rooted in concerns over integrity.

BREAKDOWN IN COMMUNICATION

Sources informed The Observer that in July, Kaziimba summoned Kasana and his wife for a meeting. Kaziimba reportedly emphasized the need to uphold the church's integrity. He then proposed that Kasana take a three-month hiatus in the USA to recuperate from the unfolding scandal.

This gesture was rebuffed by Kasana. When pressed for concrete evidence supporting the allegations, Kaziimba allegedly could only produce call records showing frequent communication between Kasana and Nakyomu. The draft report reveals an oversight; there was no internal disciplinary action or investigation undertaken before the annulment of Kasana's bishopric appointment.

Kaziimba's subsequent establishment of a diocesan disciplinary tribunal to examine the allegations was deemed irrelevant by Kasana, but it has never summoned him. This perceived injustice led Kasana to file two lawsuits in the High court: one challenging his unfair dismissal and the other accusing Kaziimba of defamation. The plaints suggest that despite the issuance of letters validating his bishop-elect status, Kasana never received any formal dismissal.

INTERTWINED STORIES

Investigations unearthed that incendiary dossier, originating from a number associated with Kikabi, were first circulated in the WhatsApp group of St Mark Cathedral. The group's administrator was Can Geoffrey Muwanguzi. When questioned, Muwanguzi acknowledged his role but emphasized the platform's neutrality. As investigators delved deeper, it became apparent that 'Kikabi', the supposed 20-year-old petitioner, might be a fictitious character. The draft report posits, "Our probe suggests that 'Kikabi' is a facade operated by Geoffrey Saku."

TROUBLED WATERS

Sources reveal that the unfolding drama has taken a toll on Bishop Ssebaggala, who has reportedly informed Kaziimba of his intention to vacate his position due to growing unrest in the diocese. Financial ramifications are already evident, with some parishes reportedly withholding funds from the diocese. As tensions rise, there are fears of violent confrontations.

"The sooner the House of Bishops resolves this situation, the better. The current stalemate is fueling hostility," warned a cathedral warden.

On September 24, Ssebaggala was forced to flee from angry Christians that accused him of conniving with Kaziimba to frustrate Kasana. A source claimed that Ssebaggala gets a weekly allowance of Shs 1m on top of a monthly salary of Shs 5m but in the wake of the Kasana debacle, some parishes have since withheld remitting finances to the diocese.

"This crisis is about to reach boiling point that will create bloodshed," warned a warden at St Mark's cathedral.

"The earlier the House of Bishops sorts to confusion, the better, otherwise the continued delay is only serving to fuel tension and bloodshed."

UNCERTAINTY LOOMS

The Observer has acquired a letter from Kaziimba directing a restart of the nomination process for the next Luweero bishop. However, this move is seen by some as a ploy to favor certain candidates, particularly Merewooma, who will soon meet the canon law requirements on age and service.

A recent petition demands the suspension of the current nomination process until Kasana receives an official annulment letter. As the saga unfolds, it remains to be seen how Archbishop Kaziimba will restore order to the beleaguered Luweero diocese. One thing is clear: the unfolding drama threatens to plunge the Anglican church into deeper turmoil.