South Africa: Low Rate of Mental Health Treatment Cause for Concern - Phaahla

Health Minister, Dr Joe Phaahla, has raised concern that only 30% of people who battle with mental health issues receive treatment in South Africa.

"This should concern all of us because this means we are living with family members, relatives and colleagues who remain undiagnosed and at risk, which can cause danger to others.

"The question is, where is the... 70%, and what do they do with their problems? Imagine a bus or truck driver with unresolved or unattended mental health problems transporting people on the road on a daily basis," he said on Tuesday.

The Minister was speaking in Newcastle, KwaZulu-Natal, where he was leading the World Mental Health Day commemoration.

The Minister and the attendees joined the global community in observing World Mental Health Day.

"We are commemorating this day to mobilise stakeholders, communities, employers and families, and the general public to play a role in promoting and respecting the rights of mental health care users, and dispel any myths and misinformation about mental health," he said.

Phaahla spoke of social stigma and discrimination, which he believes is rife and serves as a barrier to asking for help, making the recovery journey harder.

He said government is now intensifying mental health awareness campaigns to empower citizens to reduce the stigma associated with mental illness, promote help-seeking behaviours and emotional well-being practices.

The Minister described mental health as an important topic and believes it should be discussed more often in communities, schools and work.

Phaahla said this year's 'Mental Health is a Universal Human Right' theme is a reminder that there is a need to strengthen access to quality mental health services for all and ensure their human rights and well-being are protected, promoted, and respected.

Phaahla also acknowledged that in the past, mental health programmes were not prioritised.

"There were even those who referred to it as the 'Cinderella of the health system'... We were all fixated on preventing deaths from pandemics like HIV and AIDS, TB and others without noting that mental health is central and determines the treatment outcomes for these and other chronic diseases."

Phaahla said the 2019 Global Burden of Diseases study estimates that mental disorders remained among the top 10 leading causes of burden of disease worldwide, including in the sub-Saharan African region.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa Governance Health By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"This confirmed the findings by the Medical Research Council in their 2006 burden of disease estimates that ranked neuropsychiatric conditions as third in their contribution to the overall burden of disease in South Africa, after HIV and AIDS and other infectious diseases."

In addition, he spoke about the current socio-economic challenges emanating from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and the increasing risk factors for mental conditions.

These, the Minister said, brought more strain on the mental well-being of all people.

"Mental illness knows no racial boundaries as experts tell us that there are no differences between socially defined racial groups or cultural groups in the prevalence of mental disorders."

He said women are more likely to develop depression and anxiety disorders, whereas men are at increased risk of developing substance use disorders.

"Suicide is also another challenge, where we have seen children as young as six years committing suicide. Although suicide is not always a result of a mental illness, with studies having shown that other factors contribute to suicide; mental disorders are also one of the main risk factors for suicide."

However, Phaahla said high levels of mental distress, poor coping skills and mental disorders like depressive disorders could drive people towards attempting to take their own lives.

"I urge all of us to be more caring individuals and communities. Our clinicians and professionals can assist with the treatment of those who have mental health conditions requiring professional care, but we individually can and should do what we can to promote our loved one's mental health."