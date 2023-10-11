Tunisia: Mrabet Chairs Preparatory Working Session Ahead of Dispatch of Health and Humanitarian Aid to Palestinian People

10 October 2023
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Health Minister Ali Mrabet on Tuesday evening chaired a preparatory working meeting ahead of the dispatch of a health and humanitarian aid convoy to the Palestinian people.

The meeting was attended by representatives of the Ministry's relevant structures and a number of regional health directors.

The meeting was devoted to intensifying preparation and coordination between all participants from the official authorities and the Tunisian Red Crescent in order to speed up the dispatch of aid and specialised medical and health teams, medicines and medical supplies, in addition to organising blood donation campaigns.

The meeting also discussed the establishment of a listening and psychological cell and the preparation of Tunisian hospitals to receive wounded Palestinians and provide them with the best medical and psychological care.

The Minister of Health reiterated Tunisia's full support for the Palestinian cause and its constant solidarity with the Palestinian people.

He stressed the need to mobilise all material, logistical and human resources to support the Palestinian people in facing the health and humanitarian situation they are facing in the current circumstances, according to a statement issued by the Ministry of Health.

