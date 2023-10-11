Africa: CAF and Global Motorcycle Company, Apsonic Conclude Agreement Making Apsonic TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations 2023 Official Sponsor

10 October 2023
Confederation of African Football (Giza)

The Confédération Africaine de Football ("CAF") and Apsonic, a renowned global name in the motorcycles industry, have joined forces making, Apsonic the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations Cote d'Ivoire 2023 Official Competition Sponsor.

Known for its innovation and commitment to motorcycle riders worldwide, and with a strong presence in West Africa, Apsonic's investment in African football recognises the popularity of the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations not only in Africa but globally.

The agreement between CAF and Apsonic was signed in Abidjan, Cote d'Ivoire last night, Monday 09 October 2023 - a few days ahead of the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations Cote d'Ivoire 2023 Final Draw

