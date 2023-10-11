Rwanda: Tour Du Rwanda 2024 Dates Announced

10 October 2023
The New Times (Kigali)
By Peter Kamasa

The 16th edition of Tour du Rwanda cycling race is scheduled for February 18-25, 2024, organisers have announced.

"It's official! We are thrilled to announce the dates of the much-awaited Tour du Rwanda 2024. The 16th edition will start from 18-25th February 2024," reads a Tour du Rwanda statement released on Tuesday.

Arguably one of the biggest races on the UCI Africa Tour calendar, the annual cycling race attracts riders from countries across the globe contesting for the pride of their respective teams, nations or clubs, while racing through a designed itinerary nationwide.

The event attracts UCI World Tour teams, professional continental teams, continental teams as well as national teams.

Eritrean Henok Mulueberhan of Green Project-Bardiani is the reigning champion of Tour du Rwanda which he triumphed in February 2023 after covering 1,054.6 kilometers overall in 58 hours 28 minutes and one second to beat second-placed Walter Calzoni of Q 36.5 PRO Cycling Team to the yellow jersey by just microseconds.

No Rwandan rider has won Tour du Rwanda since the tournament was sanctioned to the 2.1 UCI cycling races in 2019, ending their serial dominance under the 2.2 racing category.

