Rwanda: Newly Launched 'Youth-Friendly' Mental Health Campaign to Focus On Prevention

A new 'youth-friendly' national mental health campaign was unveiled on October 10, coinciding with World Mental Health Day, in response to the increasing prevalence of mental health issues among young individuals.

According to a recent report from Ndera Neuropsychiatric Hospital, over 70 per cent of the patients are young adults, primarily suffering from drug abuse.

Additionally, more than 70 per cent of the demographic is under 25, with substance abuse as a common issue. Among them, 42 per cent are aged 20 to 39, 38 per cent are over 40, and 20 per cent are below 19.

The newly launched national mental health campaign's primary goal is to address the urgent concern of mental health among youth, recognising its impact not only on their personal lives but also on the broader well-being of the nation.

According to Dr Darius Gishoma, Mental Health Division Manager at Rwanda Biomedical Centre (RBC), the month-long campaign will primarily focus on prevention, and a range of activities were planned to engage universities, primary schools, and secondary schools in collaboration with various partners.

He recognises that three-quarters of mental health issues manifest before an individual reaches the age of 25, adding, "This underscores the importance of proactive measures to prevent such issues, with a particular focus on individuals within that age group."

He added: "In the realm of prevention, it is also crucial to highlight the family's pivotal role as the cornerstone of mental health. Growing up in a harmonious, conflict-free family environment reduces the likelihood of developing mental health problems. Therefore, most activities are centred on the family and youth."

Furthermore, Gishoma urged the youth to extend their support and care to the elderly, particularly those who experienced the trauma of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi, recognising the significance of healing intergenerational wounds.

Despite past successes, student-led organisations (SLOs) recognise a significant awareness gap, particularly among non-health-related university students, thus they aim to redouble efforts to address the specific audience's needs.

Speaking during the event, Sauteur Ndikubwimana, former President of Clinical Psychology Students' Association of Rwanda (CPSAR), now Deputy Director of Ubuzima Innovation Hub, said that a significant portion of Rwandan university students grapple with mental health challenges, including depression, anxiety, and stress-related disorders.

"The challenges are generated by the demand of academic life, transition to adulthood, and also the transition from academic to professional," he said.

Ndikubwimana noted that the Youth-Friendly National Mental Health Campaign aims to equip young people, including university students, with the tools and knowledge to navigate daily challenges effectively.

He outlined the campaign's key points including normalising the conversation about mental health to make young people feel comfortable seeking help, early intervention to detect and address mental health issues before they escalate, empowering youth to advocate for themselves and their peers in matters of mental health and creating supportive communities where students can rely on each other for help and support.

Junior Rumaga, a local popular poet, delivered a speech on the topic of mental health, sharing his personal journey of grappling with mental health challenges during his time at university.

He discussed how he overcame the obstacles, highlighting the therapeutic power of channelling his emotions into poetry, which he ultimately shared with others.

He emphasised the importance of self-awareness and urged the audience to extend this awareness to their friends.

"Knowing oneself and understanding the struggles of those around us is crucial for providing support when it is needed most," he said.

The event was organised by RBC in collaboration with Solid Minds, a counselling clinic, among other partners.