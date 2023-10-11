Zimbabwe: Speaker Declares 15 CCC Parliamentary Seats in Matabeleland Vacant

Speaker of the National Assembly Jacob Mudenda has declared 15 parliamentary seats in Matabeleland vacant, following the controversial recall of legislators by Sengezo Tshabangu, who claims to be the interim secretary-general of the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC).

The move has sparked controversy with CCC claiming that Zanu PF is behind Tshabangu's move.

Tshabangu, who asserted his authority within the CCC, issued recall notices to 15 CCC legislators and 17 councillors from Bulawayo Metropolitan, Matabeleland North, and Matabeleland South provinces. He justified these recalls by stating that these individuals had ceased to be members of the CCC.

Speaker Mudenda, confirming these recalls, issued letters dated October 4 and October 6, 2023, which were addressed to the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission's Chief Elections Officer, Utloile Silaigwana.

In one of the letters, Mudenda cited section 39(1) of the Electoral Act [Chapter 2:13] as the basis for the declaration of parliamentary vacancies.

"I hereby notify you, in terms of section 39(1) of the Electoral Act [Chapter 2:13], that a vacancy now exists in the membership of Parliament, by reason of Hon Ereck Gono, who was elected Member of Parliament for Lobengula-Magwegwe constituency, having ceased to belong to the Citizens Coalition for Change on 04 October 2023," read one of the letters from Speaker Mudenda.

CCC national spokesperson Promise Mkwananzi, vehemently denounced the recalls as illegal accusing the ruling Zanu PF of trying to subvert the will of the people.

"The recalls are illegal. They are unlawful and show Zanu PF's determination to undermine and subvert the will of the people of Zimbabwe. They are raising the stakes, and we will not allow them to take this route again. The stakes are already high; they are raising them to another level," said Mkwananzi

Tshabangu made headlines last week after writing to Mudenda withdrawing 15 CCC Members of Parliament (MP) and 17 Councillors on grounds they had ceased to be members of CCC.