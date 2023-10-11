Uganda Airlines Makes Inaugural Flight From Entebbe to Mumbai

On a first direct flight from its home base at Entebbe International Airport, Uganda Airlines' Airbus A330 landed at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj international airport over the weekend.

This was the first nonstop aviation service between India and Uganda in more than 50 years. The route, which joins a rapidly developing network that provides passengers with easy connections to South, West and Eastern Africa, is Uganda Airlines' second service outside of the African continent and the airline's 12th overall.

According to the airline, "the direct service will take about five and a half hours and bring unparalleled convenience to people traveling between the two points for business, family, or tourism."

Before departure, Jennifer Bamuturaki, the Uganda Airlines CEO, said: "I am happy to see the second international flight take off. I thank my colleagues who have worked in the background for two years. It's been emotionally draining, and we have more coming."

On his part, Gen Katumba Wamala, the minister for Works and Transport, said: "This is a momentous occasion in Uganda-India relations because, for the first time in half a century, our two friendly nations are now connected by a direct air service. So, we are indeed happy that Uganda Airlines is re-establishing this air bridge, which will shorten the journey times between our friendly nations, strengthen bilateral trade and deepen cultural interaction between our people," said.

The airline will be departing Entebbe every Monday and Wednesday night, reaching Mumbai in the wee hours of every Tuesday and Thursday mornings.