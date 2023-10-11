Uganda Airlines Makes Inaugural Flight From Entebbe to Mumbai

10 October 2023
The Observer (Kampala)
By Timothy Nsubuga

On a first direct flight from its home base at Entebbe International Airport, Uganda Airlines' Airbus A330 landed at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj international airport over the weekend.

This was the first nonstop aviation service between India and Uganda in more than 50 years. The route, which joins a rapidly developing network that provides passengers with easy connections to South, West and Eastern Africa, is Uganda Airlines' second service outside of the African continent and the airline's 12th overall.

According to the airline, "the direct service will take about five and a half hours and bring unparalleled convenience to people traveling between the two points for business, family, or tourism."

Before departure, Jennifer Bamuturaki, the Uganda Airlines CEO, said: "I am happy to see the second international flight take off. I thank my colleagues who have worked in the background for two years. It's been emotionally draining, and we have more coming."

On his part, Gen Katumba Wamala, the minister for Works and Transport, said: "This is a momentous occasion in Uganda-India relations because, for the first time in half a century, our two friendly nations are now connected by a direct air service. So, we are indeed happy that Uganda Airlines is re-establishing this air bridge, which will shorten the journey times between our friendly nations, strengthen bilateral trade and deepen cultural interaction between our people," said.

The airline will be departing Entebbe every Monday and Wednesday night, reaching Mumbai in the wee hours of every Tuesday and Thursday mornings.

Read the original article on Observer.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 The Observer. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.