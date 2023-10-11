Kenya: 4 Police Officers Arrested for Extortion on Thika-Garissa Highway

Nairobi — Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) detectives have apprehended four police officers for alleged involvement in extorting money from motorists on the Thika-Garissa Highway.

The arrests mark a decisive move in the campaign to combat corruption in traffic enforcement.

The quartet, comprising Deborah Ngila (Deputy Base Commander), Rosemary Nyokabi, Robert Kabiru, and Christine Chebon, were taken into custody as part of the ongoing efforts to curb corruption in traffic management.

In a simultaneous operation conducted in the lakeside city of Kisumu, the anti-graft agency also detained an inspector of Police attached to the Kisumu Central Police Station.

EACC revealed that the suspect, Joash Rotich Koriese, had allegedly demanded a token of Sh 0.5 million to withdraw charges against a transporter and release detained goods. EACC noted, "He attempted to resist arrest by EACC officers."

Following these arrests, the CEO of EACC called for the automation of traffic law enforcement as a means to reform the sector, which continues to grapple with corruption issues.

Twalib Mbarak emphasized that corruption on Kenyan roads, which has now evolved from bribery to extortion, is tarnishing the country's image. He firmly stated, "It (corruption) should stop."

The anti-graft body also appealed to motorists across the country to adhere to all traffic laws and regulations and report any instances of bribe demands to the government agency through the Toll-Free Line 1551.

EACC made a resolute commitment to intensify its crackdown against corrupt security agents operating on Kenyan roads, further emphasizing their dedication to eradicating corruption in the sector.