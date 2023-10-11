Kenya Calls for International Cooperation in Refugee Integration

Nairobi — Kenya's Prime Cabinet Secretary and Foreign Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi has urged for increased cooperation and support to address the challenges and opportunities of refugee integration in the country.

Speaking during the 74th session of the Executive Committee of High Commissioners (EXCOM) program in Geneva, Mudavadi emphasized the need for flexible solutions that encompass both refugees and host communities.

Mudavadi highlighted the environmental challenges faced by refugee camps like Kakuma and Dadaab due to high population density, limited resources, and inadequate infrastructure, stating, "Refugee camps like Kakuma and Dadaab grapple with significant environmental challenges."

He also addressed the root causes of the increasing number of refugees and asylum seekers, attributing it to conflict and insecurity in neighboring countries. Mudavadi stressed the elusive nature of durable solutions like voluntary repatriation due to ongoing violent conflicts and the insufficient resettlement options provided by developed nations.

Mudavadi emphasized the need for comprehensive and strategic responses to ensure the well-being of both refugees and host communities. He added that inadequate funding for crucial services impacts the government's ability to effectively provide reception, registration, and documentation services, posing risks to national security and refugee protection efforts.

He called on the donor community to fulfill their pledges to assist Kenya in hosting refugees, citing a lack of funds as a significant obstacle to improving their living conditions.

Mudavadi further outlined challenges in implementing the Shirika Plan, which aims to transform refugee camps into integrated townships with essential social facilities. He noted that the plan encompasses various sectors, including education, water, sanitation, health, nutrition, livelihoods, social protection, and more, all underpinned by a robust legal framework.

Kenya's new policy approach focuses on both refugees and host communities due to the country's long history of hosting refugees. As of August, Kenya hosted 644,011 refugees and asylum-seekers, with 83 percent being refugees and 17 percent asylum-seekers. Dadaab complex currently houses 364,401 people, and efforts are ongoing to improve their living conditions and integration into society.