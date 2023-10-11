Kenya: President Ruto Orders Dismissal of 29 Forest Officials Over Corruption

Nakuru — President William Ruto has ordered the dismissal of 29 Kenya Forest Service officials over corruption and incompetence.

Those to be dismissed include 6 Managers and 23 Forest Rangers accused of complicity in forest destruction.

The officers are alll under active investigation by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations and wil face charges once the process is completed.

The President has also directed the Kenya Forest Service Board to undertake a thorough clean up and get rid of all officers who are corrupt, incompetent and complicit in the destruction of forests.

The president spoke during a pass out parade of Kenya Forest Rangers in Nakuru.