Kenya: President Ruto Orders Dismissal of 29 Forest Officials Over Corruption

11 October 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nakuru — President William Ruto has ordered the dismissal of 29 Kenya Forest Service officials over corruption and incompetence.

Those to be dismissed include 6 Managers and 23 Forest Rangers accused of complicity in forest destruction.

The officers are alll under active investigation by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations and wil face charges once the process is completed.

The President has also directed the Kenya Forest Service Board to undertake a thorough clean up and get rid of all officers who are corrupt, incompetent and complicit in the destruction of forests.

The president spoke during a pass out parade of Kenya Forest Rangers in Nakuru.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.