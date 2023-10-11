Kenya: Govt to Fill Vacant Chief, Assistant Chiefs Posts in 90 Days - CS Kindiki

Nairobi — The government will undertake the process of filling vacant chief and assistant chief positions in the next ninety days after they concluded the procedural process.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki revealed that in situations where the interviews have been concluded, the positions will be filled in three months time.

"The vacancies are a result of natural attrition, dismissal from service for officers after their cases have been concluded by the Courts or Public Service Commission," he stated.

"There are no pending appeals before the Courts, promotion of the officeholders to higher offices, resignation and redesignation of the officer holders," CS Kindiki told Senators.

The Interior Boss explained the process of filling the vacant positions is guided by the Scheme of Service for Chiefs and Assistant Chiefs and, Service Regulations. Once a unit falls vacant.

"The vacancies are a result of natural attrition, dismissal from service for officers after their cases have been concluded by the Courts or Public Service Commission, and there are no pending appeals before the Courts, promotion of the officeholders to higher offices, resignation and redesignation of the officer holders," Kindiki said.

He was responding to a question from Marsabit Senator Mohamed Chute who asked the CS to provide a per-county schedule of vacancies in positions of chief and assistant chief in Kenya, indicating the period the respective positions have been vacant as well as the causes of the vacancies.

CS Kindiki however declined to give details on the number of vacancies saying the schedule can only be released per county.

"We are not in a position to give the exact information the senator looks for, unless the question is specific to a county. Because the vacancies for positions of Chiefs and Asst. Chiefs occur on a daily basis,"Kindiki said.

The Interior Boss said they are 3,955 locations and 9,045 sub-locations in Kenya administered by chief and assistant chiefs respectively.