Somalia: Southwest State Leader Announces the 2nd Phase of Al-Shabaab War

8 October 2023
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Baidoa — The president of the South West state, Abdazis Hassan Mohamed Laftagareen, presided over a conference to talk about getting ready for the second phase of the fight to liberate Al-Shabaab from the nation.

The meeting was attended by the Commander of the Correctional Force, the Deputy Commander of the National Armed Forces, the chairmen of the Armed Forces Court, and the officers of the different divisions of the army operating in the South West region.

President Laftgareen instructed the army officers who participated in the meeting that starting today, the war will begin in the southern areas to remove Al-Shabaab who are causing problems for the Somali people.

He also underlined that the South West is committed to freeing Al-Shabaab from all areas under the administration.

Many areas in the southwest are still under the control of Al-Shabaab.

