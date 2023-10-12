Rwanda: FERWACY Elections Postponed

The Cycling governing body (FERWACY) will decide the new dates for the elections of a new executive committee during the forthcoming extraordinary assembly slated for October 17 as the federation seeks to replace the outgoing committee.

The elections were due to take place during the general assembly on October 21, but the federation decided to postpone them shortly after Ladislas Ngendahimana withdrew his candidature as the only candidate for the position of president of the cycling federation.

While aspiring candidates must be either presidents of existing cycling clubs or any other person officially appointed permitted by the club leadership, Times Sport understands that Ngendahimana was made to withdraw his candidature because he does not belong to any of the cycling club members of the federation.

The federation said the elections have been postponed to give aspirants a chance to place candidatures to vacant positions which have not been contested for.

FERWACY members will elect a new federation president, two vice presidents, the Secretary General and the treasurer to fill the positions which have been vacant following a series of events of resignation by some top officials which unfolded at the cycling house over the past two months.

The head of the electoral committee Rene Pele Kamanda said that the extraordinary assembly slated for October 17, will decide the new dates of the elections.

"The general assembly will fix the dates of elections and all the requirements for the candidates," Kamanda said.

FERWACY is currently chaired by second vice president, Liliane Kayirebwa. She assumed office on an interim role following the sudden resignation of former president Abdallah Murenzi.

Murenzi has been in office since December 2019, replacing Aimable Bayingana who, with his entire committee, resigned after two years in office due to claims of misappropriation of funds in the federation.

Meanwhile, Albert Bizimana from Muhazi Cycling Club and Francine Mukabayizere from Les Amis Sportifs placed their candidature on the Secretary General position while Arlette Ruyonza from Nyabihu Cycling Team is running for the position of first vice president of the federation.