Tanzania: Minister Issues Directives on Land Surveys

THE Minister for Lands, Housing and Human Settlements Development Jerry Silaa has directed the country's land sector experts to ensure that all land survey plans are in line with the infrastructures for the respective areas.

He gave the instruction recently in Arusha, while talking to the regional administration and land sector executives during his one-day visit.

"All experts should make sure that when preparing plans for land survey, the issue infrastructures should be included, so as to help people who want to establish settlements to minimize costs," he said.

Mr Silaa said land survey must support the infrastructure services at any particular area.

Meanwhile, while in Moshi he gave instruction to the Municipality not to distract Fresh Restaurant but rather provide assistance how to use the area as according to the intended purpose.

While at the site, Mr Silaa was informed by the Municipal Planning Officer of Moshi, Mr Richard Emily, that in 1959, the land owned by the businessperson was initially granted to Moshi Trade Company Limited and later on handed over to its current owner, Baraka Hussein Mallya.

"This area, as per the urban planning drawings approved by the Ministry of Lands, Housing, and Urban Development in 1997, was designated for residential buildings only," Mr Emily stated.

However, in 2001, the Moshi Municipality, in collaboration with the Ministry of Lands, formulated a development plan for the Central Town area, proposing that a part of this plot be converted into a public space.

He urged the Moshi Municipality, through its land sector officials, to refrain from causing any further inconveniences to the business owner since he has legitimate ownership of the land.

"If there's a need for a change in land use assist the owner and ensure there's no confusion among the residents," he urged officials.

Minister Silaa assured the public that he will continue to uphold justice without regard to peoples' rank, race, or appearance.

Also, Mr Silaa advised the landowner to consult Assistant Commissioner of Lands for Kilimanjaro Region, Ms Rehema Jato, regarding any changes in land use.