South Africa: High Flying Legal Eagles to Defend Thabo Bester

The already high profile prison break hearing of Facebook rapist Thabo Bester has received another boost.

Lawyers representing Bester told the Bloemfontein Magistrate's Court that advocates Dali Mpofu and Zandile Mshololo SC will be joining them to represent Bester.

"I feel that there are quite a few things I want them to deal with," said Bester, rising to inform the court of his decision to engage Mpofu.

The convicted murderer is expected to be tried by the Bloemfontein High Court next February on charges of escaping from prison, along with various other charges stemming from the crime.

Bester faked his death and escaped from the Mangaung Correctional Facility in May 2022, leaving a trail of criminal activities, including allegedly burning a dead body beyond recognition, bribing prison guards and leaving the country illegally.

Ten others are charged with Bester and his girlfriend, celebrity doctor Nandipha Magudumana, for fraud, corruption, aiding and abetting a prison escape and desecration of a human body.

Mpofu is not known for winning criminal cases but is regarded by some as the "people's advocate" following his decision to represent the families of those who were killed and injured in the Marikana Massacre of August 2012.

He is also representing former president Jacob Zuma on various matters including his attempt at privately prosecuting state advocate Billy Downer, legal journalist Karyn Maughan and President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Mpofu recently pocketed millions of rands representing disgraced former public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane. He initially charged R45,000 per appearance and his fees later went up to R51,000 a day.

He has also represented former North West premier Supra Mahumapelo and the Economic Freedom Fighters on numerous occasions.

Mshololo hit the big league with her representation of one of the five men accused of killing Bafana Bafana and Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa.