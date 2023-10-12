Namibia, SA to Explore Business Opportunities

Namibia and South Africa's business executives will be exploring opportunities to increase trade and investment flows between the two countries at the Namibia-South African Business Forum and Exhibition on Friday.

The Business Forum and Exhibition, which will be held at the Windhoek Country Club, will focus on strategic priority sectors agreed to by both countries, namely, agriculture and agro-processing, automotive, clothing and textile, and green hydrogen, including exploring opportunities to strengthen cross-border value chains along with the integration of the requisite infrastructure and logistics supply chains.

The Forum will be held under the theme: "Forging a New Era of Mutually Beneficial and Reciprocal Trade and Investment Relations".

The event will be hosted by Namibia's Ministry of Industrialisation and Trade on the margins of the 3rd Session of the Namibia-South Africa Bi-National Commission (BNC), which is co-chaired by Namibian President Hage G. Geingob and President of South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa.

Trade, Industry and Competition Minister Ebrahim Patel and the Namibian Minister of Industrialisation, Lucia Lipumbu, are expected to address the business forum.

The programme of the forum will include presentations on opportunities available to strengthen value chain linkages between the two countries, exhibitions, business-to-business meetings, and breakaway sessions for in-depth discussions on value chains in agriculture, automotive, green hydrogen, and clothing and textile sectors.

The business forum will provide businesspeople from the two countries a platform to exchange concrete ideas on the new opportunities that can be explored with the assistance of both governments to increase trade.

It is anticipated that a joint Namibia-South Africa business forum will be created and institutionalised to become a major platform that further enhances and solidifies trade, industrial and investment linkages between the two countries.