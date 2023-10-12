Zimbabwe: Lawyer in Trouble for Squandering U.S.$30,000 Trust Funds

A Harare lawyer Concillia Mahiya appeared in court on allegations of squandering her client's US$30 000 trust funds which were meant for a stand purchase.

Maheya employed at Maseko Law Chambers as a Legal Practitioner appeared before regional magistrate Marehwanazvo Gofa facing fraud charges.

She was granted her US$100 bail.

According to the state, sometime in October 2021, the complainant not yet to be named intended to purchase a residential stand in Harare.

She then approached one Templeton Chadyiwa, an estate agent who referred her to a stand in 2308 Bluffhill Township, Harare which he indicated was on sale.

The court heard the complainant visited the stand site for viewing.

Later she requested to meet the owner of the stand.

Chadyiwa took her to Maheya who was acting on behalf of the owner Zvatinowona Tsitsi Kujeke.

Maheya confirmed that the stand was indeed on sale for US$30 000.

"Maheya showed the complainant a title deed which she said was for the Stand and on 29 October 2021, the complainant entered into an agreement of sale to purchase the property and the accused signed on behalf of the purported seller."

The complainant then made a payment of US$30 000 to Maheya.

Maheya was handed over US$30 000 to hold in trust whilst making sure that the transfer of ownership and the sale was done above board before effecting a payment to the purported owner.

The complainant further made a payment of US$500 to Maheya for conveyancing services.

A few weeks after the transaction the complainant contacted Maheya to collect the title deeds but she became evasive.

The complainant visited the deeds office to verify the authenticity of the stand title deeds and was informed that the deeds which she was shown were forged.

On December 3, 2022 the complainant confronted Maheya who offered her Lot 327 Block 8, Hatfield of Hatfield Estate for sale as compensation.

The complainant reported the matter to the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission leading to Maheya's arrest.

Nothing was recovered.