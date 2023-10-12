Zimbabwe Netball Fraternity Mourns Gems Star Jani

The Zimbabwe netball fraternity is in mourning following the death of former national team and Black Mambas goal shooter Pauline Jani.

She was 34.

Black Mambas coach Talent Museka confirmed the sad news, saying Jani died Wednesday morning at Parirenyatwa Hospital.

"It is sad that we have lost Pauline. This is a loss not only to us as ZRP Mambas but the entire netball fraternity," he said.

Having retired from international netball in 2019 after the World Netball Cup in Liverpool, the towering shooter remained active in local netball, where she went on to bag several awards.

The Zimbabwe Netball Association (ZINA) led the tributes for Jani, describing her demise as a big loss for the netball fraternity.

"It is with profound sorrow that we share the news of the passing of our former national player, Pauline Jani. Today, the Zimbabwe netball community mourns the loss of a true gem who has left an indelible mark on the sport and our hearts.

"From her first game to her last, Pauline played with unwavering determination, showcasing the spirit of a true sportswoman," ZINA said.

"We find solace in the memories we've shared and the legacy she leaves behind. Her contribution to the sport, her passion for the game, and her love for the team will forever be remembered.

"We extend our deepest condolences to her family, friends, and all who knew and loved her.

"Rest in eternal peace, Pauline. You will always be remembered and forever missed. #ForeverAGem," the association added.

Zimbabwe netball team captain Felistus Kwangwa also paid tribute to her former teammate.

"We all know that one day we are going to leave this world, but it is hard to say goodbye to our loved ones. Wishing the Jani and Zimbabwe netball family peace and strength during this difficult time. May you rest easy in grace and love our Gem," Kwangwa said.