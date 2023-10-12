South Africa: Opposition Questions Parliament Secretary's 'Secret' 70% Pay Hike - South African News Briefs - October 12, 2023

Secretary to Parliament's Salary Hike Raises Eyebrows

Shocking allegations have emerged regarding a "secret" approval of a 70% salary increase for Secretary to Parliament, Xolile George, raising his annual pay to an extraordinary R4.4 million, surpassing even the salary of President Cyril Ramaphosa, reports The Citizen. National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula and the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) chair Amos Masondo are accused of secretly approving this raise and misleading Parliament about it. The Democratic Alliance (DA) has called for an investigation into the Speaker's conduct. Parliament claims that the salary review was conducted transparently and based on recommendations from an independent expert. Other politicians received a 3% salary increase, with the average Member of Parliament earning R1.2 million.

640 Resignations from Department of Justice in One Year

The Department of Justice and Constitutional Development experienced a significant number of staff resignations in the 2022/2023 financial year, with 640 employees leaving the department, reports News24. The department cited challenges, including budget constraints, inadequate technology infrastructure, professional skill shortages, and insufficient human capacity. The department's director-general Doc Mashabane said that the majority of those who resigned were young people who had taken opportunities elsewhere. He also said that a central pillar of the department's turnaround plan was human capital development and that the department was working to build itself as an employer of choice. African National Congress' Qubudile Dyantyi has described the resignation of 640 employees as a 'stampede.'

Gordhan Investigated Eskom Chair Amidst Strained Ties - Report

Minister of Public Enterprises Pravin Gordhan lost confidence in Eskom's chairperson, Mpho Makwana, only five months after his appointment, leading to Makwana's upcoming departure by mutual agreement, Carol Paton writes in an exclusive News24 report. Gordhan ordered an investigation into Makwana over a contract between the power utility's board and a service provider, but it is unknown whether anything untoward was uncovered. Their strained relationship was exacerbated by a disagreement over the appointment of a new CEO for Eskom. Makwana forwarded the name of one candidate, but Gordhan said three names were required. The impasse over the CEO had not been resolved by the time Makwana agreed to vacate his position. In its first 82 years, Eskom had seven chairpersons, each serving an average term of close to 12 years. Since then, there have been 10 chairmen and 13 CEOs over 18 years.

More South African news