South Africa: Markus Jooste Must Pay R15m Immediately for Steinhoff Implosion, JSE Demands

The sanction against Jooste comes days before Steinhoff is set to be delisted from the JSE and Frankfurt Stock Exchange on Friday, 13 October. The ownership of Steinhoff will move from public investors to its lenders.

The JSE has demanded that former Steinhoff CEO Markus Jooste immediately pay two maximum fines each of R7.5-million, totalling R15-million, for breaching the stock exchange's listing requirements. In addition to the fines, Jooste is barred from being a director of any listed entity for 20 years.

These sanctions were imposed by the JSE in January, and Jooste appealed at the Financial Services Tribunal for them to be overturned. The Financial Services Tribunal is an independent body that reviews decisions in the financial services sector.

But on Tuesday, 10 October, Jooste lost his appeal efforts, resulting in the JSE's sanctions against him remaining in place and being immediately enforceable.

"Mr Jooste is immediately liable for the payment of the financial penalties imposed and disqualified from holding the office of a director or officer of a listed company for a period of 20 years," the JSE said on Wednesday.

