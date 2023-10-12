South Africa: Australian Cops Ground Suspected Traffickers After Cocaine Worth R500m Flown in From SA

11 October 2023
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Caryn Dolley

In 2019 two drug traffickers were arrested in Australia for attempting to smuggle cocaine into the country in passenger planes from South Africa. Now, a similar takedown has happened, showing how resilient some narcotrafficking routes are.

A hundred thousand cocaine deals could have played out on Australia's streets in the next few days.

However, a police operation targeting an international trafficking syndicate that flew 100kg of cocaine there on a passenger plane from South Africa a few days ago prevented the consignment from being dispersed.

This is according to the Australian Federal Police (AFP).

AFP Detective Superintendent Kristie Cressy, during a press conference on Monday, 9 October, said the principal organiser of the syndicate "is associated with an organised crime group of significant interest to Australia" which had "extensive links to overseas-based entities."

Investigation into the South African end

She said the syndicate had been monitored for roughly 12 months.

"There are still ongoing investigations in regard to the South African end and we will use our international network," Cressy said.

"The AFP has a member in Pretoria to liaise with local authorities to further that investigation."

Daily Maverick understands that South African authorities are aware of the Australian takedown and may be looking into the South African side of the syndicate.

On Wednesday, a Hawks spokesperson was not able to officially confirm this by the time of publication.

The cocaine was intercepted in Australia on...

