South Africa: After the Bell - Ramaphosa Failed to Reflect On Nation's Regression Following Release of Census 2022

Matthew Hirsch/GroundUp
(file photo).
11 October 2023
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Ray Mahlaka

It didn't take long for President Cyril Ramaphosa to trumpet the positive aspects of the latest census as a reflection of the 'good work' done by his government and the ANC.

President Ramaphosa's address to the nation on Tuesday, following the release of Census 2022, was like watching a president gearing up for an election campaign, waving his government's report card of progress (and regression) to earn the electorate's trust once again.

"We have made tremendous progress since 1996," said Ramaphosa, highlighting that more young people are in educational programmes, that access to formal housing (brick/concrete structures) has increased, and that there are more communities with access to electricity and water.

"This is a clear demonstration of development and charging ahead as a nation. We are modernising a number of life-determining aspects of the general wellbeing of the population," said Ramaphosa.

It would be foolhardy to not acknowledge the progress made by the government post-apartheid.

Progress is evident in the census: the number of young people (between the ages of 5 and 24) attending educational institutions increased from 11.7 million in 1996 to 14.5 million in 2022; the number of households living in formal housing increased from 65.1% in 1996 to 88.5% in 2022; 82.4% of households (14.6 million out of 17.8 million) had access to piped water; households with electricity increased from 58.1% in 1996 to 94.7% in 2022.

(However,...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.