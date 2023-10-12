South Africa: Time Out Market Set to Showcase Cape Town's Culinary Stars When It Opens Next Month

11 October 2023
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
column By Georgina Crouth

The globally successful Time Out Market promises to be a major food and tourism boost for the city.

The Time Out Market at Cape Town's V&A Waterfront is scheduled to open after an extensive strip-out and refurbishment on 17 November -- ahead of what is expected to be a bumper summer season for the Western Cape.

The new market will open at the site of the V&A Waterfront's failed Food Market, which finally perished on 22 January.

Traders complained that the Food Market was closing at the height of the high season -- their first "good" season in years -- in favour of the sought-after international brand that will house restaurants, bars and cultural experiences in an upmarket food hall environment.

The Food Market, however, was in desperate need of a revamp because a lack of investment from the managing company, which had been leasing the premises from the Waterfront, had caused the venue to become stale, less profitable for vendors and less enticing to visitors.

Most Food Market vendors could not be accommodated elsewhere because of a lack of available space.

Russ Meyer, the general manager of Time Out Market Cape Town, and Donald Kau, the communications manager of the V&A Waterfront, gave Daily Maverick an exclusive tour of the new market on Wednesday.

The site...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

