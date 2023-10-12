South Africa: 'I Want to Empty a Gun in His Head' - Chilling Affidavit About Alleged 28s Gang Boss Ralph Stanfield's 'Plans'

analysis

Detailed accusations, ranging from death threat-style statements to a shooting and hunting for a complainant in a case against him, have surfaced in a Cape Town court against alleged 28s gang boss Ralph Stanfield.

Alleged 28s gang boss Ralph Stanfield wanted his henchmen to find an individual who went into hiding because he feared Stanfield would kill him, a Cape Town court has heard. The same individual was targeted in a shooting in Cape Town last month.

He remains in hiding for safety reasons.

These, and various other allegations, surfaced in the Cape Town Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, 11 October 2023, when Stanfield and his wife, Nicole Johnson, appeared in the dock with Denver Booysen, Johannes Abrahams and Jose Brandt, also known as Makop.

The State is opposing their application for bail.

Journalist 'warned'

While several serious allegations were levelled against Stanfield, in particular, during Wednesday's proceedings, there were also apparent tensions outside the court building.

During a break in proceedings, a journalist from another media house went to buy refreshments, and on her return, a man approached her and told her that reporters sitting in front of the courtroom would be dealt with.

Other journalists were informed - a Daily Maverick reporter was present - and police officers were notified.

It is understood some journalists left the court afterwards.

The Firm resurfaces

During proceedings, one of the many allegations heard was that a...