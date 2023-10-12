Kenya: EACC Recovers Stolen Land Worth Sh1.2 Billion on Chale Island

Nairobi — The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has reclaimed 31 acres of land, valued at Sh 1.2 billion, from private developers on Kwale's Chale Island.

The Island, a marine reserve and national monument of historical and cultural significance, has been restored to the public.

EACC Chief Executive Officer Twalib Mbarak, speaking at the Kaya Shrines on the Island said "The land was acquired through collusion involving public officials and private developers under the guise of a squatter settlement scheme. The grabbed land was subdivided into 49 parcels and allocated to ghost squatters, who later sold it to private developers."

In a historic judgment delivered on October 2, 2023, Lady Justice Addreya Dena of the Kwale Environment and Land Court nullified all transactions leading to illegal land transfers. She ordered the Kwale District Land Registrar to cancel all illegal entries in the Register.

Mbarak cautioned against any attempts to re-grab the recovered Island, highlighting the ongoing issue of corrupt public officials colluding with new grabbers to fraudulently re-allocate public assets reclaimed by EACC.

The restoration of Chale Island to the Kwale community is not only a legal triumph but also a cultural revival. The Kaya shrines at Chale Island have been returned to the Kwale community, enabling them to rebuild their cultural identity. Additionally, Chale Island's preservation as a marine national reserve will continue under the Kenya Wildlife Service.

Governor Fatuma Achani and Senator Issa Boy of Kwale, who accompanied Mbarak during the visit, lauded this recovery as a significant step in addressing the pervasive issue of land-grabbing in the coastal region.