Kenya: 'Thank You for Being an Obedient Son,' Kiptum's Father Praises Him After World Record Feat

Nairobi — Samson Cheruiyot, father to newly-crowned world record holder for the men's marathon Kelvin Kiptum, has thanked his son for remaining obedient and for not digressing from his humble upbringing.

Cheruiyot, a born again farmer and a pastor from Chepsamo village in Elgeyo Marakwet County, said he has done everything to pass on to his son all the secrets he learned from his parents on living a straightforward life.

"I don't have much to say...I am just a proud father full of joy. Everything I taught Kiptum, he obeyed and followed them to the letter. Ever since I was born, I have never tasted alcohol. This was an advice I was given by my parents, which I adhered to and passed down the same to Kelvin. My parents, even though they are no longer alive, I am proud of them for showing me the right away," Cheruiyot said.

He further described his son as a loyal and obedient runner who has stuck with his management company even as the millions start trickling in.

"I thank his manager because he has been like a father to Kelvin. He has held his hand throughout his career up until this moment. I thank Kiptum for all the years he has remained loyal to his manager. In our culture, it is very wrong to suddenly throw away the plate that has been feeding you. I am proud of him," Cheruiyot said.

Cheruiyot was speaking during a homecoming ceremony for his son, who brought the world to its feet on Sunday when he clocked a new world record of 2:00:35 at the Chicago Marathon -- in what was his third-ever 42km race.

Kiptum was accorded a rapturous reception at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport in Nairobi where family, friends, relatives and Athletics Kenya (AK) officials gathered amidst song and dance to welcome their son back home.

Speaking at the same time, AK's director of youth development, Barnaba Korir, exalted the importance of a tight-knit family for a successful sporting career.

"As we continue to nurture and develop these young ones, we want the community and the parents to be involved. This is important to create athletes that are responsible, full of integrity and do what is required of them," Korir said.

Kiptum was also received by his wife, Asenath Rotich, and his two children, among other family members.