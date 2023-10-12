Kenya: AFC Leopards Send Tom Juma Packing, Line Up Czech Coach as Replacement

Nairobi — AFC Leopards have lost patience with head coach Tom Juma and have fired him, and will replace him with Czech tactician Tomas Trucha who will return to the den for a second stint.

According to sources, Juma has not taken the team through training on Tuesday, as well as goalkeeper trainer Lawrence Webo who has also reportedly been asked to leave the club alongside the head coach.

Trucha is expected in the country on Tuesday night, and will be officially unveiled on Wednesday, with the club set to make an official statement on the coaching situation at the club.

Assistant coach Fred Ambani took the team through training on Tuesday, while former Tusker FC and Sofapaka goalkeeper coach Haggai Azande is expected to land at the den in the same role.

Juma third coach to be sent packing

Trucha, who until most recently coached in Malaysia with top tier side Kelantan United had a very short stint at Leopards in 2020 but didn't go past a month and he left after allegedly feeling threatened by a section of the supporters. Then, Juma and Anthony Kimani were his assistants.

Juma becomes the third coach to be sent packing this season, just six matches in. Sofapaka's Francis Harigingo was the first while Francis Baraza of Kenya Police FC followed, all having witnessed winless starts to the season.

Leopards have lost two and drawn four of their first six matches of the campaign, and Saturday's derby loss to arch rivals Gor Mahia proved to be the last straw that Juma was hanging on.

And even then, the tactician had expressed confidence that he would turn over things at Ingwe, despite a difficult start.

Massive intray for new coach Trucha

"It is normal in football for such things to happen. For us we have almost 15 new players and to have them playing and gelling together needs time. I believe we will get things done and we just need to keep working hard," the tactician said, after Saturday's Mashemeji Derby.

Trucha will now have a massive intray coming in, despite having just six games off his check list. The club has been struggling for goals, scoring just thrice in six games. And lingering in the bottom two in the standings.

A huge number of new players at the club has not helped matters, while the confidence among the playing unit has hit a low.