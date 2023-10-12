Kenya Terminates Renewal of Contracts With Cuban Doctors, CS Nakhumicha Says

Nairobi — Health Cabinet Secretary Susan Nakhumicha has said the government would not renew its contract with Cuban medical professionals who came to Kenya six years ago to fill openings at county hospitals.

Speaking on Thursday during the Pre-National Dialogue on Human Resource for Health, Nakhumicha said that the Kenyan doctors are as well committed to the same course the Cuban doctors were performing.

"As a ministry, I am confident that we will have a highly motivated workforce. We have decided not to renew the agreement with the Cuban doctors. Our very own healthcare professionals are committed to the cause," she said.

The CS said the MoH will make sure that the country has a properly trained and well-cared-for personnel in order to provide universal and high-quality healthcare.

She emphasized the administration of President William Ruto's dedication to tackling issues facing business, notably the healthcare sector.

Nakhumicha said the President has put in place strong measures aimed at bolstering the local health system's pillars, including as medical equipment and technology, health-related information, and financing.

"A strong healthcare system results in a healthier population, which forms the basis of a productive workforce and a strong economy. This, in return, is a strong economic driver, contributing to the growth of the national economy," she said.

"It is therefore vital that appropriate policies are not just formulated, but that they are developed with strong input from those most directly involved in their execution, the healthcare workers."

In 2017, Kenya and Cuba inked a health deal that established an exchange program whereby Cuban physicians would travel to Kenya to help fill the gap in county hospitals while Kenyan physicians would travel to Cuba for specialized training.

There were 53 family physicians and 47 specialists among the first group of Cuban medical professionals to enter the country from Havana in 2018.