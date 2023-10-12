Kenya: King Charles III Set for Historic Kenya Visit October 31

Nairobi — King Charles III and the Queen are set to visit Kenya at the end of this month, in a historic visit tracing back in 1952 when Queen Elizabeth II acceded to the throne in the country.

The British High Commission in Nairobi said the King and Queen will visit Kenya on October 31 to November 3rd, 2023.

"The visit serves as a celebration of the enduring and warm relationship between Kenya and the United Kingdom, highlighting the strong and dynamic partnership they continue to forge," the British High Commission said in a statement.

This significant visit comes at the invitation of President William Ruto, coinciding with Kenya's preparations to celebrate 60 years of independence. It marks the first visit by His Majesty to a Commonwealth nation since ascending the throne and holds special significance as Queen Elizabeth II's reign began in Kenya in February 1952.

During their visit, the King and Queen will explore Nairobi City County, Mombasa County, and surrounding areas, with a program that reflects the collaborative efforts of Kenya and the United Kingdom in areas such as mutual prosperity, climate change mitigation, youth opportunity and employment promotion, sustainable development, and regional stability.

While in Kenya, their Majesties will meet with President Ruto, the First Lady, and various members of the Kenyan Government, as well as engage with UN staff, CEOs, faith leaders, young people, future leaders, and Kenyan Marines training alongside UK Royal Marines.

The King will also participate in an event honoring the life and work of the late Nobel Laureate, Professor Wangari Maathai, alongside Wangari's daughter, Wanjira Mathai.

The visit will underscore the close connections between the British and Kenyan people, particularly in areas such as the creative arts, technology, enterprise, education, and innovation.

Additionally, it will acknowledge the more complex aspects of the shared history of the UK and Kenya, including the period of the Emergency (1952-1960). His Majesty will take the opportunity during the visit to deepen his understanding of the challenges faced by the people of Kenya during this period.

Together, Their Majesties will tour a new museum dedicated to Kenya's history and lay a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Warrior at Uhuru Gardens, paying their respects to the site of Kenya's declaration of independence in 1963.