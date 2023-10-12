Kenya: Muhoroni Youth Slapped With Hefty Sanctions for Abandoned KCB Tie

Nairobi — FKF Premier League side Muhoroni Youth will have to play their next five home matches away from their home ground in Muhoroni, and in an empty stadium, after the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) slapped heavy sanctions on them following their abandoned tie against KCB FC on Monday.

The match was aborted in the 90th minute after a section of fans stormed into the pitch after KCB remonstrated against what appeared to be a soft foul awarded against them.

In a video that has since heavily circulated on social media, one fan pushed KCB head coach Bernard Mwalala to the ground while other stormed into the pitch threatening to attack KCB players and technical bench players.

With the situation ungovernable, the match was called off.

The FKF Disciplinary Committee has now sanctioned Muhoroni, awarding KCB victory of the match in which they led 1-0 by the time of abandonment, with a 2-0 win, while Muhoroni have been slapped with a fine of Sh300,000.

At the same time, the club's chairman and owner Moises Adagala has been banned from attending the club's next three matches. The circulated video showed him also entering the pitch, and some point seemed to usher away police officers who had come in to quell the situation.

Muhoroni made a return to top flight football, after the club renamed from Wazito FC, following a purchase of the latter last year by a new entity after previous owner Ricardo Badoer opted for its sale.

The Muhoroni Ground has been termed 'hostile' by many clubs in the top flight, and most have called for its sanctions by the Federation. Last year, with the club then still Wazito FC but relocated to Muhoroni, their match against Gor Mahia, which ended 0-0, witnessed ugly scenes with fans of opposing sides clashing.