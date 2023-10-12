Kenya: Why You Risk Going to Jail for Using President Ruto's 'Mambo Ni Matatu' Catchphrase Without Permission

11 October 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Bruhan Makong

Nairobi — Anyone seeking to use the now popular "Mambo Ni Matatu" catchphrase will be required to first seek permission from President William Ruto.

This comes after President Ruto trademarked the catchphrase loosely translated as 'Things are three' making it an intellectual property.

The revelation was made by President Ruto's lawyer Adrian Kamotho.

"Registration of this mark shall give no right to the exclusive use of the numeral '3' and the device of 'human fingers' per se each separately and apart from the mark as a whole," read a notice from Kamotho.

The phrase first gained prominence on September when President Ruto used it to warn the sugar "cartels" who were accused of sabotaging the sector.

President Ruto had warned that the corrupt elements must choose between leaving the country, being committed to jail, or going to heaven.

"I have told all those people to get out. That company (Mumias Sugar) is a public company, and we will reorganize it. There are three options; either leave Kenya, end up in jail or go to heaven," President Ruto said when he toured the western sugar belt.

Ruto's statement attracted a backlash from both the opposition and members of civil society who warned it could lead to illegal detentions.

However, the phrase has now been adopted by different persons and sectors including business persons.

