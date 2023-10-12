Kenya: Central Kenya Leaders Rally Behind MP Ndindi Nyoro for 2032 Presidential Bid

Nairobi — A section of Central Kenya leaders have urged Kiharu Member of Parliament Ndindi Nyoro to consider running for the presidency in 2032 "because he has what it takes".

These appeals were made on Wednesday during a politically charged funeral for Mzee Jamleck Mwangi, the father of East African Legislative Assembly (EALA) MP Maina Karobia in Kiharu.

EALA MP Kanini Kega, was the first to voice his support, describing Nyoro as "presidential material" and highlighting his "presidential mind and walking style" in sentiments echoed by Murang'a Senator Joe Nyutu, who emphasized that it is "time for the county to also produce a president."

When Nyoro addressed the gathering, he focused on the importance of unity for the entire country and the Mt. Kenya region, assuring that the region remains well united. He also emphasized the commitment of the Kenya Kwanza government in delivering on its promises to Kenyans, as outlined in the manifesto that propelled President William Ruto to power.

The statements made at the funeral on Wednesday are expected to ignite new debates and divisions in the Mount Kenya region, where Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua is considered the de facto leader due to his seniority in government.

Prior to the August 2022 elections, former President Uhuru Kenyatta was the undisputed leader of the region, but his influence waned upon leaving office. Gachagua has consistently asserted his leadership in Mount Kenya, despite some local political leaders openly opposing him.

While the next elections in Kenya are four years away, it appears that political leaders are already gearing up for the 2027 and 2032 campaigns.

President Ruto, during a recent tour of the Nyanza region, indicated his confidence in winning against former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka in the 2027 elections, stating that opposition leader Raila Odinga would not be on the ballot.

"You know I have always voted for Raila but he has never voted for me. So I want his vote in 2027 because he will not be on the ballot. I know my opponent will be Kalonzo whom I will defeat," he said.

Odinga and Musyoka have yet to comment on Ruto's remarks.